KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — One of the many concerns people in North Idaho have voiced during the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic is a suspected rise in crime and suicides as businesses remain closed during stay-home orders meant to help combat the virus.

Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan is one of those that have voiced concern, saying that part of her disagreement with Governor Brad Little's order was due to not wanting law enforcement to have to deal with more crime.

"My position is our law enforcement is taxed enough. We don't want to do anything else to increase their burden. They have enough to do," she said.

But, have law enforcement been forced to respond to more crime? Well, it depends on the agency in question.

Coeur d'Alene Police Department

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department said that, while crime normally increases during the spring after dipping during winter, drug calls are down 35 percent since the order was placed compared to the same time frame last year.

But at the same time, property crime is up almost 50 percent when compared to last year, according to the department.

Coeur d'Alene police attribute the spike to a series of 43 reported car burglaries by three groups of minors that have been identified.

Another crime that's been of concern is domestic violence, as people have been spending more time stuck at home. But, according to CDAPD data, domestic violence cases are down 36 percent during the stay-home order as compared to the same time last year.

Post Falls Police Department

The Post Falls Police Department said drug calls are down by about 50 percent this March as compared to last year, and this trend has continued so far in April.

Property crimes as a whole have also gone slightly down for the Post Falls PD in both March and so far in April, the department said, but crimes such as auto thefts, home burglaries and vandalism have increased.

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office combats false suicides claim

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to combat a false claim that the county had seen 73 suicides over the last six weeks.

According to KCSO, deputies have only responded to two confirmed suicides in the last six weeks, which is one less than the same time frame last year.

KREM has reached out to the KCSO for stats on crimes during the stay-home order compared to the same time last year, but has not received those stats at the time of publication.

