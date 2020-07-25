'I would say she definitely saved my life': Story of 25-year-old's death from COVID-19 saves Post Falls woman

Lisa saw KREM's story about 25-year-old Alli Marsh, who died from COVID-19 after having difficulty breathing. It was that same night Lisa's symptoms worsened.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls woman who saw KREM's story about the 25 year old who died from COVID-19 this week said it saved her life.

Lisa Rivera tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday last week. Doctors sent her home and told her to isolate, because at the time, she had only mild symptoms.

"I thought I was winning this battle,” Rivera said “It wasn't in my lungs. So I thought everything was fine."

A week later, Lisa saw our story about 25 year old Alli Marsh, who died from COVID-19 after having difficulty breathing.

It was that same night Lisa's symptoms worsened - she could not breathe either.

“I just woke up, I probably can't breath because of that,” Rivera said. “I went to the bathroom, I almost passed out. Went back to the couch, sat down, and I thought--the first thing about her was, I thought, 'Oh boy, this is exactly what happened to her.' I thought this is probably a message I need to not mess around and get to the hospital."

She drove herself to Kootenai Health Hospital. But when she got there, Lisa could hardly make it inside.

"I just couldn't breath and I was trying with every ounce of energy just to make it from that parking lot into the emergency room,” Rivera said. “But I felt like l was going to pass out on the way."

Doctors told Rivera it was good she got there when she did. They put her on oxygen right away.

"I would say she definitely saved my life,” Rivera said. “Alli did not die in vain. Her message was she should have gotten to the hospital a lot sooner. If it wasn't for her, I really don't think I would be here. I wouldn't have gone to the hospital. I know it. That's something she taught me. That's her legacy."

Lisa is home now recovering. Doctors have her on an oxygen tank.

She said her fever is gone and she's still a bit tired. But for the most part, feeling much better, all thanks to Alli.

"My message to others is listen to your body,” Rivera said. “As soon as you feel you have a rapid heart beat, tightness in your chest, don't wait for anything else. Get to the hospital."