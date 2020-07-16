Post Falls Girl Scout sells over 20,000 boxes of cookies during quarantine

Mikayla Butler, a high school senior, said people's cookie cravings during quarantine helped her sell triple the amount of cookies she hoped to.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls Girl Scout is making history by going above and beyond when it comes to selling boxes of cookies this year.

Mikayla Butler is not only the top seller in Idaho but in the country with 23,400 boxes of Girl Scout cookies sold. The senior in high school attributes traditional sales tactics and the coronavirus for her success.

“I know it sounds simple but it was a lot of support from the community and a lot of hard work as I put in over 197 hours,” said Butler.

For reference, the average amount of boxes sold in Eastern Washington and North Idaho is 300 per girl. At the beginning of the season, Butler’s goal was 7,000 boxes but says the coronavirus coupled with people's cookie cravings during quarantine is what tripled that goal.

“There are very few girls in the country and the history of Girl Scouts that sell at the volume that Mikayla does,” said Renee Smock with Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Changes handed down by Girl Scout's corporate office also boosted sales. For the first time Girl Scouts were allowed to post about their cookie sales online and promote through social media.

Also, the cookie selling season was extended due to the coronavirus. Butler set up a drive through option for pick up because most customers ordered online.

“I was in a mask and my family were in masks too. People would drive up and we would give them all their cookies. Most of them would have paid online already. We would sanitize everything between each transaction. It worked out the best way it could to meet everyone’s needs through the COVID season,” explained Butler.

“At the beginning of March we had 800,000 cookies we weren’t sure we were going to sell. We have made tremendous progress and the community has really stepped up but we do need help in moving through the very last 30,000 cookies,” said Smock.

“To the Girl Scout program who pushes us to be the best entrepreneurs we can possibly be and all the Cookie Queens who make this possible, thank you,” said Butler.

The Inland Northwest has stepped up supporting Girls Scouts by donating 32,000 boxes to military and front line healthcare workers this year. If you are craving cookies, this weekend is your last chance to get your hands on a box.