Possible 'widespread COVID-19 exposure' reported in Colville area after golf course events

The gatherings and events include those held at Dominion Meadows Golf Course in Colville beginning Saturday, May 1, health officials said.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials in Northeastern Washington are investigating a "potential widespread COVID-19 exposure" in the Colville area due to social gatherings and other events.

The Northeast Tri County Health District (NETCHD) said in an update posted to its website on Friday that the events include those held at Dominion Meadows Golf Course in Colville beginning Saturday, May 1. The health district has been working to contact people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide their test results and isolation guidance.

Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far following events at the golf course but others may have been exposed to the virus, NETCHD Administrator Matt Schanz told KREM's Whitney Ward.

Those who have attended any gatherings or social events at Dominion Meadows Golf Course on May 1 or after are advised to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 — including cough, fever, shortness of breath, body aches, diarrhea, headache, loss of taste or smell, or sore throat — get tested if symptoms develop, stay home if sick, be diligent about wearing a mask around others, practice social distancing of at least six feet, and avoid gatherings and minimize social interactions with others.

NETCHD said it is working in coordination with Dominion Meadows Golf Course to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities for those who have been exposed to the virus.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to stay home, along with notifying close contacts and advising them to stay home for two weeks from the last time they were in contact.

In neighboring Ferry County, 116 people have tested positive for COVID-19 following a three-day-long superspreader event in the small town of Republic. At least two people have died from COVID-19 following the event. Ten people have been transported to other hospitals due to the severity of their illness.

NETCHD reported on Friday, April 30 that Ferry County had the highest COVID-19 case rate adjusted for population in Washington state and ranked among the highest nationally.

The health district also moved Ferry County back to Phase 2 of the "Healthy Washington" reopening plan amid the spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

NETCHD said in its update about the COVID-19 exposures in Stevens County that recent community outbreaks "continue to illustrate the importance o fcontinued non-pharmaceutical interventions and getting vaccinated to avoid severe COVID-19 illness."