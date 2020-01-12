Pool facilities are open in Washington state. Here's why

SPOKANE, Wash — Pools at YMCAs in Spokane are open and many are wondering why given most gyms in the state are closed.
According to Governor Jay Inslee’s proclamation from Nov. 16, pool facilities are not included in the closure of indoor fitness and training facilities. The facilities are asked to follow the Washington Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidance for staffed pools and the governor’s phased guidance for pools.
The DOH reports the transmission of COVID-19 through water with chlorine or bromine is not likely as long as the water quality is properly maintained. They recommend pools maintain a water quality of 7.2 to 8 pH. The water should also be as transparent as possible. DOH reports cloudiness may be caused by small particles suspended in the water, which could harbor the virus and protect it from the disinfectant.
Overflow outlets also need to be functioning properly to skim surface water, the DOH reports.
Spokane YMCA pools are open for lap swimming, aqua jogging, independent water exercise, private swim lessons, the Novice swim team and family swim time, accord to its website. Reservations are required for pool access, according to the website.