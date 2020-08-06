SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County may not move into Phase 3 of reopening by Friday, June 12, amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

Under guidelines from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's office, there must be three weeks between each phase of reopening. That means Spokane County could move into Phase 3 by Friday, but Woodward says local health officials have not yet indicated their support.

“It appears that because of the increase in cases and what I’m hearing from Dr. Bob Lutz…that may not happen," Woodward said of the approaching deadline.

Lutz, who serves as Spokane County Health Officer, said several weeks ago that a move into Phase 3 by June 12 was "very unlikely."

Applications to move forward in the state's reopening plan need support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commission or council.

The number of coronavirus cases in Spokane county rose by more than 250 in two weeks, according to data from the Spokane Regional Health District. Fifty-nine new cases were reported on Friday alone.

There are 736 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County and 35 deaths at last check.

Woodward says health officials are not yet seeing any correlation between the rise in cases and protests against police brutality.

“You have to think that contact tracing would be extremely difficult when you are next to people that you don’t necessarily know and you can’t tell contact tracers who those people might be," Woodward said of the protests.

She added that the majority of people she saw attending protests in downtown Spokane were wearing masks, which she called "encouraging."

Many of the new cases can be attributed to cluster outbreaks in congregate living facilities and several workplaces, including the Philadelphia Macaroni Company in Spokane. Health officials say they are not seeing community spread of the virus in Spokane County, Woodward said.

Other metrics that local health officials analyze during the coronavirus pandemic include hospitalizations and the death rate.

“Those metrics are still very good," Woodward said. "And we knew that when we had more capacity to test and we were going to start contact tracing that we should see cases go up, but they would be for the most part contained.”

