Are counties in Eastern Washington meeting metrics to stay in Phase 3? Check this map

On April 12, Washington counties will be evaluated on whether COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are low enough to remain in Phase 3 of reopening.

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than a dozen counties in Washington could move back a phase in the state’s reopening plan if COVID-19 metrics don’t improve by evaluation on Monday.

Eighteen counties, including Spokane, did not meet at least one metric to remain in Phase 3 of the “Healthy Washington” plan as of Wednesday, April 7. Phase 3 allows for 50% occupancy in indoor spaces, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, small indoor group gatherings up to 10 people and spectators at sporting events.

Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s revised reopening plan, which was announced March 11, counties would be evaluated every three weeks on two metrics – case rate over two weeks and hospitalization rate over one week – and must meet both to remain in their current phase. Larger counties and small counties with fewer than 50,000 people would be evaluated on different target data. April 12 is expected to be the first evaluation since all counties moved to Phase 3.

See whether your county is meeting the targets required to remain in Phase 3 on the map below.

In Eastern Washington, Spokane County was missing the mark on its hospitalization rate, according to Washington State Department of Health Data as of April 7. The current hospitalization rate is sitting at 6.4 per 100,000 people and the metric that larger counties are supposed to meet is fewer than five per 100,000 over a one-week period.

Pend Oreille, Adams and Douglas and Asotin counties are exceeding the limits on case rate and hospitalizations to remain in Phase 3, according to the data. Whitman, Garfield, Stevens, Ferry and Chelan counties are among those that are not meeting the goal outlined for case rates.