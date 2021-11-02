Phase 2 reopening in Spokane: What's allowed and which businesses can reopen

The move into Phase 2 means indoor dining at restaurants and fitness centers can reopen with limited capacity. These are all of the changes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday that the East region, including Spokane County, met the requirements necessary to move into Phase 2 of the "Healthy Washington" plan on Monday, Feb. 15.

The move into Phase 2 allows a handful of businesses in Eastern Washington to reopen at limited capacity, including restaurants for indoor dining and fitness centers. Wedding receptions are also allowed in Phase 2, with some restrictions in place.

Here's what you need to know about what is changing from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of reopening and what remains the same.

What changes in Phase 2

Social gatherings: In Phase 2, people can gather with a maximum of five others from outside of their household.

In Phase 2, people can gather with a maximum of five others from outside of their household. Outdoor gatherings: In Phase 2, outdoor gatherings are allowed with 15 people from outside of one's household.

In Phase 2, outdoor gatherings are allowed with 15 people from outside of one's household. Indoor dining: In Phase 2, indoor dining reopens at 25% capacity.

In Phase 2, indoor dining reopens at 25% capacity. Wedding ceremonies and receptions: In Phase 2, ceremonies and indoor receptions, wakes or similar gatherings are allowed and must follow the appropriate venue requirements. Eating and drinking requirements apply if food or drinks are served, and dancing is prohibited.

In Phase 2, ceremonies and indoor receptions, wakes or similar gatherings are allowed and must follow the appropriate venue requirements. Eating and drinking requirements apply if food or drinks are served, and dancing is prohibited. Sports and gyms: Low-and-moderate-risk sports competitions are allowed by tournaments are not. High-risk sports are allowed for practice and training. Fitness, training and indoor sports can operate at a maximum of 25% capacity.

Low-and-moderate-risk sports competitions are allowed by tournaments are not. High-risk sports are allowed for practice and training. Fitness, training and indoor sports can operate at a maximum of 25% capacity. Indoor entertainment establishments: In Phase 2, indoor entertainment establishments can operate at a maximum of 25% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. If food or drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply.

In Phase 2, indoor entertainment establishments can operate at a maximum of 25% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. If food or drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply. Outdoor entertainment establishments: In Phase 2, outdoor entertainment establishments are allowed with groups of 15 and a limit of two households per group. There is a maximum of 200 people, including spectators, for events.

What remains the same