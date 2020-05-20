SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced new guidelines on Tuesday that allow Spokane County to apply for Phase 2 of his "Safe Start" reopening plan.

If Spokane County's application is successful, that means restaurants, salons, camping, pet services, and small gatherings could be allowed. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says she and other county leaders are pushing for more businesses to be able to reopen as well.

There is still some confusion, however, about the specific guidelines during Phase 2 of reopening.

KREM set out to answer some frequently asked questions using information from local leaders, health officials and Washington state.

When could Spokane County reopen in Phase 2?

This is the question at the forefront of many Spokane residents' minds.

Mayor Woodward says county leaders are aiming to get the green light to move on to Phase 2 before Memorial Day weekend. Spokane County Commissioner Al French echoed this sentiment on Tuesday, saying they have made that request "clear to the governor."

The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has already signed a letter asking state Secretary of Health John Wiesman to allow the county to immediately move into Phase 2 of reopening.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said necessary paperwork from the Board of Health will be submitted in the coming days.

Counties can move to Phase 2 as soon as its variance is approved, so long as guidelines have been issued for the industry wanting to open, said a spokesperson for the state Department of Health. The department also said it tries to review applications within one to three days of receiving them.

Do I have to wear a mask?

Do you have to wear a mask in public? The short answer: Health officials in Spokane County are strongly encouraging it.

A directive on face coverings from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz goes into effect on Wednesday.

People should wear face coverings in confined spaces such as grocery stores, pharmacies or restaurants, but it is not necessary to wear a mask outdoors, Lutz said. Health officials are also asking local businesses to post signage encouraging people to wear masks.

The directive is not enforceable. Those who do not wear masks won't face citations or arrests.

What types of gatherings are allowed?

Small group gatherings of five people or less are allowed during Phase 2.

You might be asking: can I gather with different groups of five every day or should we gather with a single group of five in one week?

Right now, the answer to that question remains unclear. Lutz said some health officials have interpreted the language as spending time with five people outside of your immediate household over the course of just one week, while others have interpreted it as limiting gatherings to five people or less in any situation.

“There’s differences in interpretation and that’s something that I need to get clarity on for myself and other people," Lutz said during a briefing on Wednesday.

Industry guidelines

Restaurants

Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan calls for dining rooms with less than 50% of capacity, tables with no more than five people and no bar area seating.

Under state guidance, all businesses are strongly encouraged to require their customers to use cloth face coverings when interacting with their staff.

Employers and employees must also maintain a minimum six-foot separation between all other employees and customers. The state says employers must provide personal protective equipment to all employees, and they must be worn by those on the job.

Governor Jay Inslee initially said the state would require businesses to keep a daily log of customers when they reopen, but this is no longer required. Instead, he is asking customers to voluntarily provide their information.

Ice cream trucks, which are considered mobile food vendors, are also allowed to resume operations during Phase 2.

Personal services, including salons

Personal service providers covered in these guidelines include cosmetologists, hairstylists, barbers, nail salon workers, electrologists, makeup artists, tattoo artists, cosmetology schools and esthetics schools.

Employers must maintain a minimum six-foot separation between employees and clients. When strict physical distancing is not feasible, other prevention measures such as the use of barriers, minimization of service providers or clients in narrow, enclosed areas and waiting rooms, staggered breaks, and work shift starts must be implemented.

Cloth face coverings must be worn by every person not working alone at the location. These businesses are also strongly encouraged to require their customers to use cloth face coverings when interacting with their staff.

Under state guidelines, client occupancy should be kept at 50% or lower, with the exception of one-on-one service in an enclosed room.

Shampoo bowl etiquette at salons includes covering the face of the client with a towel to protect their mouth, nose and eyes.

Fitness

During Phase 2 of reopening, one-on-one personal training and small group fitness sessions with five people or less will be allowed.

High-risk clients, including people over the age of 65, those with serious underlying medical conditions like chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma and people who are immunocompromised, are not allowed to visit fitness centers during Phase 2.

Social distancing guidelines of at least six feet of separation must be maintained by every person in the facility at all times to the greatest extent possible. Cloth face coverings must be worn by every person not working alone at the location.

The following areas will remain closed during Phase 2: Showers, pools, basketball courts and other group athletic areas, hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, and tanning beds.

Limited in-store retail operations

Retail establishments should arrange for contactless pay options, pickup, or delivery of goods whenever possible.

Guest occupancy must be 30% of maximum building occupancy or lower as determined by the fire code. This limit does not include employees in the calculation.

Stores must also place distance markers outside in order to maintain six feet of space between customers waiting to enter. Employees must be assigned to assist and monitor customers waiting to enter.

A minimum of six feet of distance is required between customers and staff. Cloth face coverings must be worn by every person not working alone at the location.

Pet grooming

The pet grooming industry covered in state guidelines includes any individual, retail, veterinary location or other facility that provides pet grooming services.

Under state guidelines, client occupancy should be kept at 50% or lower. Cloth face coverings must be worn by every person not working alone at the location.

Clients should advise pet grooming services via call, email or text that they have arrived at the location for the appointment and are waiting for instructions to enter.

Real estate

In the real estate industry, in-person meetings with customers are prohibited except when necessary for a customer or broker to view a property or sign necessary documents.

Property viewings, inspections, appraisals, and final walk-throughs are also limited to three people on site, with everyone exercising social distancing at all times.

Open houses are not allowed and people can view properties by appointment only.

Cloth face coverings must be worn by every person not working alone at the location.

Guidelines for other industries

Washington state has made more guidelines for Phase 2 of reopening, including those for professional services, photography and outdoor recreation, available online.

