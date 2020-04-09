'This may be a record adoption year': Pet parents flock to Spokane shelters during pandemic

The executive director of the Spokane Humane Society says there are plenty of times he's seen lines of 25 to 50 people waiting to get into the shelter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 pandemic has created more time at home than any other era in recent memory and many people across the country have been filling it by adopting furry friends.

Animal shelters and pet adoption sites across the country have touted record-high demand this summer for new dog and cat adoptions, including shelters in the Spokane area.

Ed Boks, Executive Director at the Spokane Humane Society, said the shelter was forced to shut its doors for months, even as the phones started ringing off the hook.

"We scheduled adoptions by appointment," Boks said. "And that created a significant backlog of people wanting to adopt animals, so much so that we were getting hundreds of phone calls per week. So much so that we honestly couldn't respond to all of them."

But even with a drastic drop in opportunity to unite animals with their new forever homes, the demand itself has helped keep the Humane Society afloat.

Their doors opened back up in August, with new social distancing protocols, and Boks said there are plenty of times he's seen lines of 25 to 50 people waiting to get in.

"We're now within 4 percentage points of the same place we were last year, so I think we're going to overcome that in the next couple weeks," Boks said. "This may be a record adoption year for us."

It's a different story at Spokanimal, whose had to shift their focus this summer toward mostly cat adoptions.

According to Executive Director Dori Peck, dogs have been far less available to Spokanimal since the shutdown took effect, meaning their adoptions have been almost entirely cat-based this season.

"The demand especially for cats has been... it's insane," Peck said. "We cannot keep up with the demand for cat adoptions at this point... but even without the dogs, we're only 108 animals off track of last year, which is pretty amazing that we're tracking just 108 less, considering how different our whole world is right now."

Boks and Peck both see 2020 as having the potential for record-breaking adoption numbers, a "golden age" for finding fur-babies their new forever homes, but they also share the same concerns about what else could come this year.

"I'm really worried if people do start getting evicted," Peck said. "We are going to see a huge uptick in intake and a decrease in outgo. And most of that is going to be with large dogs. They're the ones who usually find their way back to shelters the most."

"It's predicted that within the next 30-60 days, there's going to be a huge eviction crisis in the United States, affecting some 20-30 million people," Boks added. "And that's likely going to affect millions of pets."

Aside from the potential of evictions, Peck and Boks both recommend pet-parents prepare their animals for the possibility of separation anxiety if owners find themselves preparing to go back to work in late 2020 or 2021.

Some of their suggestions include: