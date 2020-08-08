Person tests positive for COVID-19 after attending wedding in Kittitas County

Health officials are encouraging anyone who attended the wedding at Cattle Barn Ranch in Cle Elum on August 2 to get tested for COVID-19.

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A person tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a wedding ceremony in Kittitas County earlier this month and now health officials are trying to notify everyone in attendance so they can get tested.

The wedding was held Sunday, August 2 at the Cattle Barn Ranch wedding venue in Cle Elum, according to a release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT).

The ceremony was held outdoors with 100 people in attendance, and there was a reception, said Dr. Mark Larson, Kittitas County health officer.

The individual became symptomatic on Monday, August, 3 and was tested for the virus, Dr. Larson said. The results were positive for COVID-19.

"Because of the amount of people in attendance, the IMT is unable to guarantee that we can contact every person who was potentially exposed," read the release from the IMT.

Health officials are encouraging anyone who attended that wedding at Cattle Barn Ranch on August 2 to get tested for COVID-19. If a person does not have a healthcare provider, they can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850.

There are currently 116 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths in Kittitas County.

Kittitas County is currently in Phase 3 of Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start reopening plan.

The wedding that occurred on August 2 was in compliance with the governor's previous guidelines for wedding ceremonies, however, new guidelines took effect August 6.

For counties in Phase 3, wedding ceremonies are permitted with some restrictions. Indoor occupancy is limited to 20% or 30 people, whichever is less, and outdoor ceremonies are limited to 30 people. Receptions are prohibited in Phase 3.