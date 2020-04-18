SEATTLE — Protesters plan to descend on the state Capitol on Sunday afternoon to rally against Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order that is in effect in Washington until at least May 4.

Washington State Patrol said they won't stop people from exercising their freedom of speech, but they will enforce social distancing guidelines and the ban on large events.

Tyler Miller, the event organizer said he understands the public health concerns and agrees people need to take precautions, but the stay-at-home order takes it too far.

Gov. Inslee is not backing down, saying the stay-at-home order is needed to beat the virus that has killed 603 people and infected more than 11,000 others in Washington state.

But mounting frustrations are fueling protests across the country. On Friday, hundreds gathered in Idaho and Minnesota. In recent days, sign-waiving crowds also descended upon the Capitol in Michigan.

Miller decided to plan a protest in Olympia after his letters to the governor went unanswered.

"That's when I said okay, he's not responding to reasonable communication, let me maybe dial up the temperature and see if he'll respond to a lot of people saying the same thing," Miller said.

Miller said waiting until May 4 to reopen the state is unrealistic.

"The right of the people to peaceably assemble shall never be abridged," said Miller.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee condemns Trump's call to 'liberate' states

On Thursday, Gov. Inslee said if protesters come to Olympia this weekend, he would encourage them to practice social distancing.

"I will say, if 1,000 people showed up this weekend, what I would know is that there would be 6,999,000 Washingtonians who care enough about their families to pitch in a little bit to try to prevent our loved ones from dying," Inslee said.

New projections on Friday from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation showed social distancing has been working and needs to continue in Washington state to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

When asked about the public health concern and the possibility of the virus raging back if people start to gather again, Miller said, "there's no denying that it's a concern, and it needs creative and innovative responses."

Miller said the workforce can come back in a way that is safe. That is part of the message he plans to bring to the Capitol.

He said social distancing will be encouraged at the protest which is expected to last from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.

RELATED: President Trump pushes states to lift coronavirus restrictions