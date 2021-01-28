In tie-breaking vote, Panhandle Health board extends mask mandate through April 22

The mandate for all five counties in North Idaho was extended until the next Panhandle Health board meeting on April 22.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In a tie-breaking vote, the Panhandle Health District's board voted in favor of extending an existing mask mandate through April at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The vote was tied with three board members voting "yes" and three others voting "no" before the chairman's tie-breaking vote. The mandate for all five counties in North Idaho was extended until the next board meeting on April 22. There are exceptions to the mandate for children, people with medical conditions and others.

The board implemented a mask mandate for all five of Idaho’s northern counties on Nov. 19. It was set to expire at the end of January, KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press reported.

At least two board member spoke in opposition to the mask mandate on Thursday. Bonner County Commissioner and board member Glen Bailey said he wanted to see an advisory instead.



At least a dozen demonstrators gathered outside of the Panhandle Health District building ahead of the board's meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The protesters were heard chanting “no more masks” and “we will not comply” during the meeting.

A bunch of people gathered out front of the Panhandle Health District ahead of their 12:30 board meeting today. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/AT3LLnVoBU — Dave Somers (@DaveSomers) January 28, 2021

The mask mandate implemented on Nov. 19 was the second of two passed by the board since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The first order, which only affected Kootenai County and was signed on July 25, drew opposition from local leaders and community members alike.

Newly-elected Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris recently said he would not enforce mandates aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.