Panhandle Health District works to address a backlog in contact tracing

As more people wait to get tested, the Panhandle Health District is changing the protocol for how a test is ordered to reduce burden on the agency.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — If you want to get tested for the coronavirus in North Idaho, you will have to receive a doctor’s order first. The Panhandle Health District made the change after a surge in calls to their information hotline.

The Panhandle Health District (PHD) will only write orders for COVID-19 testing for people who are uninsured and do not have a primary care provider. PHD wants people to use their primary care provider to receive an order to get a COVID-19. Due to the increased number of COVID-19 positive cases in the community, PHD will focus their resources on the public health function of contact tracing in order to slow the spread of the virus.

For the last couple of weeks, Kootenai Health’s drive-up testing has seen long wait-times. Some people report waiting up to four hours to receive a test. The medical center said wait-times are down to one to two hours now, but are still testing an average of 400 people per day.

A much shorter line for COVID testing today at Kootenai Health. I’m told they’re still seeing about 400 people a day to drive-up testing. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/6LZCWjsyCm — Tim Pham (@TimPhamKREM) July 15, 2020

"For me it was probably about 45 minutes, it wasn't terrible,” said Dante Hardin.

He got tested at Kootenai Health after spending time on a boat with friends.



"Two people on the boat have already gotten tested, and then one came back positive, that's why I came and got tested,” Hardin explained.



Social gatherings are one of the reasons North Idaho continues to see a surge in cases.

"We're seeing a serious spike in our cases, we've been seeing that spike for about two weeks now, double-digit numbers every single day,” said Katherine Hoyer, a spokesperson with the Panhandle Health District.



More concerning is the Panhandle Health District is seeing a rise in hospitalizations. The COVID-19 hotline in the district is receiving an average of 500 calls a day, most are people wanting to receive an order to get tested.

"It got really time consuming, one day our clinicians had to leave the office and they were backlogged by 200 orders, so it really became a big strain,” Hoyer said.

PHD said, 80% to 90% of the call to their hotline resulted in a risk assessment form, that form goes to the clinic, then clinicians had to write orders for testing.



Some of that burden will now fall on physicians, because if someone wants to get tested, they'll have to reach out to their primary care provider first. The health district will only write orders for people don't have one or don't have insurance. This will allow the panhandle health district get caught up on contact tracing.

"So we still are a little bit behind on our contact tracing, we've trained up some of our internal staff and we're hoping to have some of our medical providers, some of those clinicians we have in our department start doing more contact tracing,” Hoyer said.

They're also receiving help from volunteers and working seven days a week to get caught up. Hoyer said, while contact tracing, they do receive some push-back, but overall most people comply with the contact tracers.

"Where the resistance comes mostly is when we're asking 'can you provide your contacts names, and contact information so we can get ahold of them,” Hoyer explained.

For now it's a waiting game for Dante, in the meantime, he want his peers to know we all need to do our part.



"Take it seriously, you know follow the rules, wear a mask, wash your hands, try to stay away from people,” said Hardin.

