After removing a mask mandate, Panhandle Health Board considers one again

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — After voting to rescind a mask requirement for Kootenai County in October, the Panhandle Health District Board is considering one again at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The moves come as COVID-19 cases surge throughout Idaho. Panhandle Health District reported 201 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in Idaho's five northern counties on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Gov. Brad Little announced last week that he would roll the entire state back into a modified Phase 2 of its reopening plan as coronavirus cases threatened to overwhelm the healthcare system. He has not imposed a statewide mask mandate.

A discussion surrounding a potential mask mandate, and possible action, is on the Panhandle Health Board's agenda for a meeting expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Though there is no mandate right now, a recommendation for Kootenai County residents to wear masks remains in place.

Masks are required in Coeur d'Alene, with some exceptions, as of Tuesday, Oct. 27 after the city council voted in favor of a mandate. The Post Falls City Council declined to pass a mask mandate for all residents but is requiring face coverings on city property.

Attendance at Thursday's board meeting will be limited to 10 people in the room in accordance with Governor Little's requirements in Stage 2.

