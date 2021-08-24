1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon as delta variant surge continues

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 1,000 Oregonians in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, and more than a quarter of those patients are in the intensive care unit as cases continue to surge at an unprecedented rate, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
“We are far exceeding the hospitalization numbers we saw during the pre-vaccination surges of last fall and winter," said state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger. "This is putting an unprecedented strain on our local hospitals. Already, we have seen some hospitals suspend much-needed medical procedures because of the overflowing capacity. This affects every Oregonian family and it is not sustainable."
To slow the alarming spread of COVID, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that all Oregonians will need to start wearing a mask again in most outdoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, starting Friday, Aug. 27. Masks are already required in most indoor public places in the state.
Sidelinger said the "overwhelming majority" of COVID-19 patients in Oregon hospitals are unvaccinated, and that unvaccinated people are at the highest risk of serious illness and death.
"I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to please make a plan and get the vaccine. And I urge everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings, or when outdoors among large gatherings," he said. "By taking these measures we more quickly slow this surge and once again regain the upper hand against the virus.”
In its daily update Tuesday, OHA reported 2,804 new COVID cases and 30 deaths connected to the virus. This is the ninth time since Aug. 10 that the state has reported more than 2,000 cases in one day.
The statewide death toll is at 3,066 people.
Hospitalizations rising quickly
On Tuesday, OHA reported 1,000 hospitalizations in Oregon due to COVID-19, which is 63 more than reported Monday. Of those patients, 283 were in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 30 more than reported Monday.
Exactly one week earlier, on Aug. 17, Oregon reported a total of 838 hospitalizations due to COVID, which was an all-time record at the time. Hospitalizations have increased by more than 19% since then.
There are now 45 available adult ICU beds out of 667 in the entire state, meaning 93% of ICU beds are taken. An additional 369 regular hospital beds are available, meaning 91% of regular hospital beds are taken.
Health leaders will hold a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 25, to discuss the state's alarming increase of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Vaccinations
A total of 2,377,102 people in Oregon have completed a vaccine series, and 2,591,903 have received at least one dose.
In the past seven days, the state has administered an average of 7,630 doses per day.
Cases and deaths
Of the counties that reported new cases Tuesday, Marion County had the most with 464 new cases, followed by Jackson County with 242 and Douglas County with 240.
Here are the counties that reported new cases:
Baker (7), Benton (37), Clackamas (171), Clatsop (46), Columbia (15), Coos (65), Crook (22), Curry (24), Deschutes (135), Douglas (240), Gilliam (1), Grant (4), Harney (7), Hood River (12), Jackson (242), Jefferson (7), Josephine (195), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (195), Lincoln (72), Linn (110), Malheur (47), Marion (464), Morrow (10), Multnomah (152), Polk (45), Sherman (3), Tillamook (26) Umatilla (87), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (50), Washington (162) and Yamhill (104).
OHA released the following information about the 30 Oregonians who died from COVID-19 complications.
- Oregon’s 3,037th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,038th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,039th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,040th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,041st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,042nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,043rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,044th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,045th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,046th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,047th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,048th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 20 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,049th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,050th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,051st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,052nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 22 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,053rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,054th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 11. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,055th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,056th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,057th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,058th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,059th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,060th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,061st COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 23. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,062nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,063rd COVID-19 death is a 31-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,064th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,065th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,066th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.