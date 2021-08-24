1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon as delta variant surge continues

More than a quarter of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in the ICU.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 1,000 Oregonians in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, and more than a quarter of those patients are in the intensive care unit as cases continue to surge at an unprecedented rate, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

“We are far exceeding the hospitalization numbers we saw during the pre-vaccination surges of last fall and winter," said state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger. "This is putting an unprecedented strain on our local hospitals. Already, we have seen some hospitals suspend much-needed medical procedures because of the overflowing capacity. This affects every Oregonian family and it is not sustainable."

To slow the alarming spread of COVID, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that all Oregonians will need to start wearing a mask again in most outdoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, starting Friday, Aug. 27. Masks are already required in most indoor public places in the state.

Sidelinger said the "overwhelming majority" of COVID-19 patients in Oregon hospitals are unvaccinated, and that unvaccinated people are at the highest risk of serious illness and death.

"I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to please make a plan and get the vaccine. And I urge everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings, or when outdoors among large gatherings," he said. "By taking these measures we more quickly slow this surge and once again regain the upper hand against the virus.”

In its daily update Tuesday, OHA reported 2,804 new COVID cases and 30 deaths connected to the virus. This is the ninth time since Aug. 10 that the state has reported more than 2,000 cases in one day.

The statewide death toll is at 3,066 people.

Hospitalizations rising quickly

On Tuesday, OHA reported 1,000 hospitalizations in Oregon due to COVID-19, which is 63 more than reported Monday. Of those patients, 283 were in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 30 more than reported Monday.

Exactly one week earlier, on Aug. 17, Oregon reported a total of 838 hospitalizations due to COVID, which was an all-time record at the time. Hospitalizations have increased by more than 19% since then.

There are now 45 available adult ICU beds out of 667 in the entire state, meaning 93% of ICU beds are taken. An additional 369 regular hospital beds are available, meaning 91% of regular hospital beds are taken.

Health leaders will hold a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 25, to discuss the state's alarming increase of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Vaccinations

A total of 2,377,102 people in Oregon have completed a vaccine series, and 2,591,903 have received at least one dose.

In the past seven days, the state has administered an average of 7,630 doses per day.

Cases and deaths

Of the counties that reported new cases Tuesday, Marion County had the most with 464 new cases, followed by Jackson County with 242 and Douglas County with 240.

Here are the counties that reported new cases:

Baker (7), Benton (37), Clackamas (171), Clatsop (46), Columbia (15), Coos (65), Crook (22), Curry (24), Deschutes (135), Douglas (240), Gilliam (1), Grant (4), Harney (7), Hood River (12), Jackson (242), Jefferson (7), Josephine (195), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (195), Lincoln (72), Linn (110), Malheur (47), Marion (464), Morrow (10), Multnomah (152), Polk (45), Sherman (3), Tillamook (26) Umatilla (87), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (50), Washington (162) and Yamhill (104).

OHA released the following information about the 30 Oregonians who died from COVID-19 complications.