SPOKANE, Wash. — As the country moves through the coronavirus pandemic, nurses, nursing assistants and other health care workers have been on the front lines, fighting to keep people healthy.

Clint Wallace is a Registered Nurse in Spokane and spoke with KREM anchor Whitney Ward to talk about what its like taking care of patients battling the novel coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Jay Inslee spoke with nurses as part of Nurse Appreciation Day - which is part of National Nurses Week - and also remembered a nurse at Eastern State Hospital who died of the virus in April.

Inslee also announced May as Nurses Month.

