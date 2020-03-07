Northern Quest cancelling summer concert series due to coronavirus concerns

The concerts are postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Northern Quest Resort and Casino has canceled its 2020 concert series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said the concerts will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021. New dates for most of the postponed concerts have already been determined, Northern Quest said.

“While we were all hopeful the numbers in Spokane County would be low enough to limit the risk of COVID-19 community spread by now, it just hasn’t been the case,” says General Manager Nick Pierre. “We hate to disappoint everyone who was ready to come out and experience live music once again, but the health and the safety of our guests and Team Members is our greatest priority. We plan to be back with our Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup at BECU Live next summer, bigger and better than ever.”

Northern Quest said people who have tickets for summer 2020 shows will now have tickets for the new dates. If people can't go in 2021, Northern Quest will offer a refund as long as people request one before Dec. 31, 2020. For questions, email boxoffice@northernquest.com.

List of shows rescheduled so far:



Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket

Original date: June 19, 2020

New Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021



Weezer

Original date: July 14, 2020

New Date: TBD



Dustin Lynch

Original date: August 2, 2020

New Date: TBD



Rodney Carrington

Original date: August 7, 2020

New Date: Friday, August 6, 2021



Brantley Gilbert

Original date: August 13, 2020

New Date: Friday, August 13, 2021

