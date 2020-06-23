As coronavirus cases continue to rise, North Idaho expected to hit 200 cases by July 4

On Monday, the health district announced 15 new cases across Idaho's five Northern counties, bringing the Panhandle to a total of 164 confirmed cases.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Amid recent spikes in coronavirus cases as Idaho has continued to reopen its economy and relax social distancing measures, the Panhandle Health District is expecting North Idaho to eclipse 200 cases by the Independence Day holiday.

Health officials said the increases are to be expected, however.

On Monday, the health district announced 15 new cases across Idaho's five Northern counties, bringing the Panhandle to a total of 164 confirmed cases. Of the cases, 57 people were still being monitored and one was hospitalized. Last week, the district announced its first death tied to the virus.

Kootenai County retained the lion's share of the area's coronavirus cases with 128. Bonner County had 14 reported cases while Benewah had 13 cases. Both Boundary and Shoshone Counties had yet to report a case as of Monday

The new cases come in the wake of Idaho's staged approached to reopening its economy. On June 13, Governor Brad Little moved the state into the fourth and final stage of the Idaho Rebounds plan, allowing large gatherings and venues to open provided social distancing measures are met.

On Monday, however, health officials in Southern Idaho rolled Ada County back to Stage 3 of the plan and forced bars to close citing "daily significant increases" in coronavirus cases.

In North Idaho, health experts continued to monitor new cases and asked people to observe social distancing measures.

"We're not surprised," said Don Duffy of Panhandle Health regarding the area's recent new cases. Duffy heads up the district's COVID-19 incident response team.

Duffy described the new cases as a "second wave" of the virus in the area, but explained that the trend was predicted by data models.

"What we're seeing is what we expected to see. Not that we're not concerned, but it's about where we thought we'd be today," Duffy said.

In some more relatively positive news, Duffy said that area hospitals remain prepared to handle any influxes in cases tied to COVID-19 and have available beds and ER space.

"We're well below any sort of concern for resources for local hospitals," he said.

"So far so good up here in North Idaho, and we hope it continues that way," he added.

Regarding new cases, Duffy acknowledged an increase in testing was partially behind the spike, but said other factors were to blame too.

"But I wouldn't say our bump has been all of that," said Duffy regarding more testing being conducted in North Idaho. "People are just getting together more often. That's creating more community spread here in North Idaho. It's both factors for sure."

As of Monday, the district was still encouraging people to wear masks in public.

The recommendation and rise in cases also comes as North Idaho enters the busy summer tourism season. According to Duffy, 300,000 people are expected to recreate in the area this summer.

"It is a concern of ours," said Duffy of people visiting the area.

On a warm and sunny Monday in downtown Coeur d'Alene, many were seen walking along Sherman Avenue without face masks.

One forecaster with the University of Idaho also reiterated that cases in the area were expected to climb.

"Right now, things are looking a little grim," said Ben Ridenhour, a UI math professor.

During the pandemic, Ridenhour and others at UI have worked with state health officials to model intervention strategies related to COVID-19. The professor had previously worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and had tracked influenza outbreaks, the University said.

"Our numbers are going up here. And the model, right now, shows that we can expect that to continue," Ridenhour told KREM. "If we don't do anything or we don't reverse course, we should expect to see increased case counts and we're going to start burdening the public healthcare system that we have."

The professor also told KREM that the relaxing of social distancing measures and other restrictions were to blame.

"Really, what we're seeing now are the effects of things that we probably did back in late May, or something like that," he said.

Governor Little had previously said that Idaho's phased plan to reopen its economy could be changed if certain areas of the state were to experience sharp increases in new cases. When moving the state to phase four earlier this month, Little noted that the state almost didn't make it.

“I want to stress something very important, we almost did not make it to Stage 4 this week,” Little said during a June 11 press conference. “Despite our incredible progress, there are some in Idaho who are not practicing measures to keep themselves and others safe/"

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Monday asked Idahoans to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face coverings in public and staying six feet apart from others in public.

"The recent increase in cases in some parts of the state are concerning," said Niki Forbing-Orr, an IDHW spokeswoman, in an email to KREM. "As the state continues to open up and more testing is done, we expected that we would see more cases. Before the past week or so, we had been seeing about 20 cases per day or so on average. However, the growth in cases particularly for the those 20 to 30 years old is higher than expected. The recent increase is very worrisome."

Forbing-Orr pointed out that coronavirus is expected to "remain with us" until a vaccine or proven medial therapy is found.