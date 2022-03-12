North Idaho COVID-19 rates fall to lowest levels in eight months

The state’s positivity rate for the coronavirus fell to 3.7% this week, after reaching a high of 38% six weeks ago.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 positivity rates in North Idaho fell to their lowest levels in eight months and close to their lowest levels since the pandemic began, according to recent state test results, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Kootenai County’s positivity rate dropped to 4.3% based on 1,220 PCR tests for the week ending March 5. It reached a high of 40% just six weeks ago. It was 4% last July 10.

Panhandle Health District dropped to 4.4%, down from 40% on Jan. 22. In the past year and a half, it was only lower when it hit 2.9% last March 27, and when it hit 4.3% in early July.

The state’s positivity rate for the coronavirus fell to 3.7%, the lowest since it was 3.4% last July 3. It reached a high of 38% six weeks ago.

Kootenai Health has 22 COVID-19 inpatients, with four in critical care. Those are the fewest in the past year.

Health officials have repeatedly said the goal is 5%.

Almost all governments in the U.S. have lifted vaccine and mask requirements and many have stopped calling for booster shots. But they still encourage people to get an initial vaccine.