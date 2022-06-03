North Idaho COVID-19 cases in the rise

Kootenai County’s was at 20% based on 355 PCR tests for the week ending May 28. It has risen six consecutive weeks after hitting 3% on April 16.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 positivity rates in North Idaho shot up over the past week.

Kootenai County’s was at 20% based on 355 PCR tests for the week ending May 28. It has risen six consecutive weeks after hitting 3% on April 16, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The Panhandle Health District’s positivity rate climbed to 19.1% based on 585 PCR tests, up from 1.4% on March 26.

The state’s rose to 9% based on 12,959 PCR tests as its positivity rate has climbed steadily from 1.5% on March 19.

The PHD reported 214 new cases in the past week, but it has not reported a death attributed to COVID-19 since April 26.

There are six people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the district, according to PHD’s website.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were at 76 as of May 30, according to the state’s website. It reached a low of 31 on April 20.

Kootenai County’s fully vaccinated rate of those age 5 and over is 45%, which places it among the lowest in Idaho, which has a fully vaccinated rate of 55%.

The national rate of those 5 and over who are fully vaccinated is 71%.