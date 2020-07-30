'Have some decency': North Idaho burger joints frustrated over rude customers

Messy's Burgers in Spirit Lake said in a Facebook post that some of the rude customers have made teenage workers cry.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Two burger joints in North Idaho are expressing frustration on social media over rude customers who have dined with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penny's Pit in Rathdrum posted a message on Facebook saying that customers cannot come to the restaurant and "demand we let your party of 10-20 dine in."

"We have battled not one, not two, but THREE large parties today trying to dine in our small establishment," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Though the restaurant has a sign on its door, customers continually argue with staff about restrictions, according to the post.

"Please call PANHANDLE HEALTH DEPARTMENT. YOU DO NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO DEMAND ANYTHING FROM US. This is a worldwide pandemic, for crying out loud have some decency, and understand we are doing our best with the hand dealt to us at this time," the post continues.

Panhandle Health passed an order that requires face coverings in public places in Kootenai County where social distancing isn't possible. Exceptions include children under two and those with health conditions that prevent them from wearing face masks.

Immediately after the vote, members of the public yelled in their disapproval of the resolution. It passed with a 4-2 vote.

Penny's owners added that the restaurant has the right to refuse service to anyone who treats their employees poorly.

The post has garnered nearly 530 reactions and more than 150 comments on Facebook, with many people offering words of encouragement and support for the business.

Messy's Burgers in Spirit Lake posted a similar message on Wednesday, saying staff have witnessed "many rude customers" at the restaurant's window during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these customers have made teenage workers cry, according to the post.

"We will no longer be tolerating any rude behavior. If you are rude, we WILL deny serving you," the message from Messy's reads.