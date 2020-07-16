Non-COVID related unemployment claims in Washington up 42% this week

Total unemployment claims, including those related to COVID-19, went down 4.1% compared to last week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — New regular unemployment claims have gone up by about 40,000 compared to last week’s numbers as of Thursday, July 16, according to a press release from the Washington Employment Security Department.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims decreased over the previous week, according to the release.Weekly claims that have continued to be filed have also decreased from last week.

The week of June 28 had 28,393 new regular claims filed while the week of June 21 had 31,911 new regular claims filed.

The Washington Employment Security Department said it has paid over $7.6 billion in benefits since the beginning of March.

The department has paid out over $490.4 million in 423,697 individual claims just this week.

A total of 2,283,609 initial unemployment claims have been filed in the state of Washington since the week of March 7, when COVID-19 job losses began.

Unemployment insurance claims are 549% above last year’s weekly new claims, according to ESD.