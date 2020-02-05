On the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month, a very emotional moment during a Newcastle City Council meeting has the community praising a city leader for her vulnerability.

Council member Ariana Sherlock is using her own struggles with the coronavirus pandemic to signal to others that it's okay not to be okay.

"Talk to each other when you can and try to give each other grace,” Sherlock said in a conference video clip posted on the city's Facebook page.

Sherlock says she's had a lot of ups and downs over the last few weeks and at times has felt pretty overwhelmed, a relatable feeling for a lot of people.

”I realized that I wasn't the only one,” said Sherlock.

Colleen Hilton, founder of Acuity Counseling, watched Sherlock's vulnerable moment online.

"I am so personally impressed and so thankful that she was brave enough to be genuine,” said Hilton.

It's a moment Hilton says can inspire others to tap into their own emotions.

"We can't really hold ourselves to the expectations that we once did. It's okay to be doing a little less than in these times that is still a tremendous show of strength and resiliency,” said Hilton.

If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, Hilton suggests taking a step back and finding joy in the small things.

"We all have things in our life that we can be grateful for and gratitude is really the antidote to depression and anxiety. It provides perspective and it brings us back to the present moment,” said Hilton.

Check in on family and friends and realize that waves of emotion can come and go. Something small can help someone through a tough day in the midst of a crisis that is taking a toll on every aspect of life.

”I really think that the mental health side of this crisis is going to be going on for many months and maybe even years after we've found a vaccine for coronavirus,” said Hilton.

Sherlock says she's thankful for all of the people that have checked up on her. She hopes expressing herself during the recent city council meeting will encourage others to push through the tough days.

