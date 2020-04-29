EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel and its educational toy subsidiary, Fisher-Price, is launching a new line of toys to honor workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus. The action figures include not only medical professionals but also retail workers. Proceeds will go to an initiative to provide health care workers with the tools they need.

The Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes line will have 16 different action figures that include doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers.

There will also be a special Little People set that includes a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.

Mattel

“Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults," said Chuck Scothon, Senior Vice President of Fisher-Price and Global Head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel, in a statement.

Mattel says #ThankYouHeroes will be available for pre-order from now through May 31 at this link.

They're expected to be shipped to consumers by Dec. 31. Each one costs $20, with $15 from each sale going to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative to help health care workers get the vital supplies they need to fight COVID-19.

Mattel

Mattel says it is also increasing its commitment to produce 500,000 face shields for healthcare workers, up from 100,000.

RELATED: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine reportedly shows success protecting monkeys from virus

RELATED: Woman born during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19 diagnosis