League bowling returns in Phases 2 and 3, as Washington state updates coronavirus guidelines

Guidelines for U-pick farms, museums and outdoor activities also have been revised.

Some league bowling activities can return to Washington state counties in Phases 2 and 3, after Gov. Jay Inslee announced new coronavirus guidelines for activities.

Bowling alley owners had worried about going out of business after the state officials revised coronavirus guidelines earlier this year to strike down bowling in Phases 2 and 3.

Bowling alley owners and enthusiasts organized a statewide protest last month, urging state officials to spare them from complete closure.

The new guidelines issued Thursday allow only league bowling play and practice for league play. Lanes will be limited to two bowlers, and people must maintain six feet of distance between each other.

Equipment cannot be shared and masks will also be required. No spectators would be allowed according to the guidelines.

Other changes announced Thursday include allowing U-pick farms to operate in Phase 2, guidelines to opening museums in Phase 2 counties and clarifications on motorsports.

The state has a full list of opening guidelines by activity on its website.