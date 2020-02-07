'She's so perfect': New Spokane parents describe unique birth amid coronavirus pandemic

Haley and Christian Hall are new parents, and on top of the hectic craze of having their first child, they had their first child during the coronavirus pandemic.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Childbirth: It’s one of the most beautiful moments in a person’s life, but during the coronavirus pandemic, new parents have especially unique stories to tell.

Haley and Christian Hall are new parents, and on top of the hectic craze of having their first child, they had their first child during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was so glad. I wasn't contracting like crazy, because they had to take your temperature fill out all these forms, got you a mask, just crazy. It took about a half an hour to finally get into the room,” said Haley Hall.

Haley’s entire world was going to change; her baby girl was on the way, but unbeknownst to her, she was going to experience some road blocks.

“They had to escort me to a certain room. My water had broke at 1 a.m., but [I] was scheduled to be induced at 7 a.m.,” said Haley.

Walking into Sacred Heart with a bit of anxiety, Haley and her husband Christian said the hardest part was just that - walking in.

“It was nice to only have the two nurses. It was more private, I felt better cared for honestly,” said Haley.

She called herself lucky. The whole process was a beautiful experience, but there was something in the way.

“I wouldn't take any of it back other than pushing with a mask, because you're breathing so heavily,” Haley said, adding that she had to wear a mask the entire time during labor and delivery.

Christian was a trooper. Upon walking in, hospital staff gave him a very important duty.

“They only had so many nurses in the role, for the most part it was me and the nurse and doctor. Then when the doctor came in and said alright you’re on leg duty," Christian said.

A team effort, but the two said they wouldn’t trade the experience for the world.

“She's the first baby I ever held. When they plopped her on my chest, I was so taken back, I didn't notice anything else,” said Haley.

Along with wearing masks, no friends or family were allowed in to visit, but Haley said seeing her little Aislinn was well worth it.