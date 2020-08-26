Museums and bowling alleys in Washington start reopening

Along with bowling alleys, museums are now able to open their doors for the first time in five months

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane is in phase two of coronavirus reopening and restrictions are slowly being eased up.

Places like museums and bowling alleys are finally getting a chance to open their doors with the go-ahead from Governor Jay Inslee.

“The enthusiasm is there, everyone’s happy,” proclaimed Lilac Lanes & Casino GM, Eddie Williams. ”People see each other and they go, hey how are you, I haven’t seen you. Everyone is wearing a mask.”

Under new protocols, Lilac Lanes can welcome most of their regulars back to the alley.

It’s not fully open for birthday parties and other large events but league bowlers who play the game for sport can get back to practice.

“We will take care of that stuff," Williams said. "We’ll go down and sanitize the ball to put it back. We’ll sanitize the shoes and put them away so that the cleanliness remains intact during this time, but 90 percent of our league bowlers own their equipment.”

Only two people are allowed per lane. That could change in the future, but it’s a big day for returns because museums are back as well.

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture had a line of people this morning ready to view their new exhibit.

“We’re welcoming the community back in to take advantage of seeing this great international, traveling exhibition with over 100 pieces of art and artifacts from the ancient Roman city of Pompeii,” explained MAC Executive Director, Wes Jessup.

If you’re planning to visit the MAC, there are a few things to know before showing up.

The building will be open from Tuesday-Sunday but all tickets will have to be purchased online. Social distance protocols are in place so a mask is required before entering.

“There’s been a lot of interest and a lot of support so we just want to thank the community,” Jessup said. “We’re here to serve the community and region. To have that level of interest and excitement reopening has just been amazing.”