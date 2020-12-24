MultiCare workers get COVID-19 vaccine as Moderna shipments arrive in Spokane area

The Washington State Department of Health allocated 15,800 doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine to Spokane County this week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare in Spokane is vaccinating its health care employees against COVID-19 on Wednesday as shipments of Moderna's vaccine begin to arrive in the county.

Employees at MultiCare's Rockwood Clinic, along with Valley and Deaconess Hospitals, are receiving vaccines beginning Wednesday, spokesperson Kevin Maloney confirmed.

MultiCare's locations in the Inland Northwest had not received any COVID-19 vaccine allocations prior to the Moderna shipment arriving, but three locations in the Puget Sound region received allocations, Communications Director Anna Agnew wrote in a statement to KREM. She added that Washington state and the state Department of Health (DOH) are responsible for these decisions.

"There are regulations that prohibit the redistribution of the vaccine beyond a one-hour drive of the distributing facility, which means that we were not allowed to move any of our doses from the Puget Sound to the Inland Northwest," Agnew said.

MultiCare is prioritizing its high-risk staff members, including those who works in ICUs and emergency departments, along with committing to using 20% of its allotment to vaccinate local first responders and frontline workers.

DOH said in a press release on Wednesday that it allocated 44,850 doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 127,900 Moderna doses statewide this week. Many of the shipments are arriving by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Spokane County was not allocated additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, but the state is providing 15,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to a breakdown provided by DOH.

There will continue to be a limited supply of vaccine over the next several weeks and it will not be delivered on Christmas or New Year's Day, the DOH said.

According to the DOH, next week's allocation of the Moderna vaccine for Washington state is expected to be 44,300 doses. The vaccine will be delivered in a staggered fashion throughout each week.

The DOH also provided clarification regarding the reduction in Pfizer vaccines allocated to the state. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Thursday, Dec. 17 that the state's allocation would be cut by 40% the following week.

Health officials learned that prior allocations were inadvertently based on vaccine doses produced, not all of which had yet completed the quality control process, the DOH wrote in its press release.