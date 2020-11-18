More than 150 in-person students at Mt. Spokane HS in COVID-19 quarantine

There are nine students and three staff members at Mt. Spokane High School who have had confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks.

MEAD, Wash. — More than 150 students attending in-person classes at Mt. Spokane High School are in quarantine due to having close contact with a positive coronavirus case, according to the Mead School District.

Coronavirus outbreaks among students and staff have also been reported at the high school and other schools within the district.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, 156 out of 998, or 15.6 percent, of in-person students at Mt. Spokane High School are in quarantine. Of those students, 110 are in the A schedule group and 46 are in the B schedule group.

There are also nine students and three staff members who have had confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks, according to the district. Seven of those students are in the A group and 2 are in the B group.

The district also said 18 students and three staff members have had cases that originated outside of school.

Other Mead schools report coronavirus cases

Seven students at Prairie View Elementary School and three staff members have contracted COVID-19 in the last two weeks, according to the school district's dashboard. Seventy-seven students and five staff members are in quarantine due to close contact with confirmed cases.

According to the dashboard, there have been 10 student and three staff cases that originated outside of the school.

At Mead High School, nine students and four staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Forty-four students and three staff are in quarantine due to close contact.

Eighteen student and five staff cases so far originated outside of the high school, according to the district's dashboard.