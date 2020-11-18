More than 15% of in-person students at Mt. Spokane High School in quarantine

More than 150 students are in quarantine due to close contact with a positive coronavirus case, the district said.

MEAD, Wash. — More than 10 percent of students attending in-person classes at Mt. Spokane High School are in quarantine due to having close contact with a positive coronavirus case, according to the Mead School District.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, 156 out of 998, or 15.6 percent, of in-person students are in quarantine. Of those students, 110 are in the A schedule group and 46 are in the B schedule group.

There are also nine students and three staff members who have had confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks, according to the district. Seven of those students are in the A group and 2 are in the B group.