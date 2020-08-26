Kellogg long-term care facility sees 74 coronavirus cases, five deaths

The last couple of weeks have seen an unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 in our local area, which has affected our Mountain Valley of Cascadia Facility. Our Facility’s leadership is communicating regularly with the health department to validate implementation of the most current Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) directives. There is daily and weekly communication with the residents, families and staff about changes and/or updates. We continue to strictly follow all infection control and other CMS and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our residents, and we are following and encouraging Governor Little's guidance on how our employees can interact in the community, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and taking other recommended precautions.



Of our 49 Mountain Valley residents, while all have either tested or been presumptively categorized as positive without testing pursuant to CMS and/or CDC guidelines, 44 of those residents have met the guidelines for reduction in isolation as 10-20 days have passed or they have remained asymptomatic.



While a difficult period, our evolution has us in a place where we are working on our next stage recovery plan. Communication with our resident community is now focused on re-opening options for visitation, dining, and activities while maintaining the CDC guidelines for increased hand hygiene, mask use, and recommendations for some level of social distancing.



Finally, in the midst of managing care for each individual resident, we continue to experience extreme external challenges. Our staffing costs continue to increase, as there is a need for more staff, and there are risks involved as we look to hire and align with CDC guidelines. Further, maintaining adequate supplies of PPE and access to testing (and timely results) also remain challenges. As we continue to traverse this situation, we need the Governor’s Office, Idaho Department of Health & Welfare and district health agencies to focus on reducing the level of COVID among the state’s general population, which includes encouraging everyone to wear a mask, social distance and maintain other health and wellness practices in this crisis.