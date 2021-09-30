Moses Lake 7-year-old recovering from MIS-C at Sacred Heart after COVID-19 diagnosis

The entire Rowe family contracted COVID-19 six weeks ago. Weeks later, Harmony Rowe came down with a fever and rash, and her symptoms became more severe from there.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Moses Lake family watched their daughter fight for her life in the ICU after being diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare illness linked to COVID-19.

While 7-year-old Harmony Rowe has been recovering, only one parent has been allowed to stay by her side in the hospital. That forced father Robbie Rowe to sleep in his car outside the hospital, staying in the loop only via video chat and text.

The entire Rowe family contracted COVID-19 six weeks ago. Since then, they had all recovered.

Weeks later, Harmony Rowe came down with a fever and a rash. When the symptoms persisted, the Rowe’s took their daughter to her primary care doctor. That doctor sent her home, not realizing the severity of her condition.

"We woke up [the next] morning. She had thrown up a few times and her temperature was 105. So that's when we took her to the emergency room in Moses Lake,” Robbie Rowe said.

The doctors in Moses Lake loaded Harmony onto an ambulance and took her to Sacred Heart’s Intensive Care Unit. That’s where she was diagnosed with MIS-C.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. It is unclear what causes MIS-C, but many children with symptoms were previously diagnosed with coronavirus or have been around someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

Robbie Rowe said it was a roller coaster of emotions watching his daughter go through that.

"After two days of being here she was getting worse … It's very scary. I've never worried about my children dying, and she got pretty close," he said.

Now, the family wants to warn other parents of the danger of MIS-C. Dr. Michael Barsotti, Chief Administrator for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, said parents should look out for the following symptoms: fever, rash, diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy or bloodshot eyes.

"Its your body's response to the infection. [It] goes a little haywire and causes your antibodies to attack your own body," Barsotti said.

MIS-C typically begins presenting symptoms two to four weeks after COVID-19 infection. Barsotti said while MIS-C is rare, the best way to prevent the syndrome is by getting vaccinated.

After this scare, the Rowe family is planning on getting vaccinated. They hope other families will make the same choice.