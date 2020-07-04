SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of Congress are discussing ways to keep small businesses around the U.S. from closing.

On Friday, Congress passed a $350 billion Payroll Protection Program to offer businesses with fewer than 500 employees a loan.

But in less than a week, those funds are nearly depleted.

“It’s heartbreaking. Small businesses are the economic engine of our community,” said Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

There are more than 30 million small businesses across the U.S., according to a Small Business Administration report.

The allocated $350 billion would not be enough if a fraction of these companies applied for a loan.

“It appears that there is a much greater need than the 350 billion [dollars],” McMorris Rodgers said.

She said Congress has recognized the funding isn’t enough and could be gone by Wednesday.

“The first order of business is managing the crisis itself,” she said. “The Senate has even said as early as Thursday, they may vote on additional funding.”

She said that amount has not been determined.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced several new programs on Tuesday to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the programs is a $5 million grant program, from which small businesses with fewer than 10 employees may qualify for $10,000. A business resiliency program formed through a partnership with multiple groups throughout the state is also being formed, according to Inslee.

In the meantime, you can support small businesses by shopping locally. Even while staying indoors, buying from your neighborhood store online or ordering takeout could give these businesses a boost.

