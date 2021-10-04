What to know about the monoclonal antibody treatment offered at Providence in Spokane

While this treatment is a beneficial option for some, it is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monoclonal antibody infusion is a popular and effective therapy for people at high risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 and have tested positive for the virus.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is authorized by the FDA and available in Washington state with a provider’s recommendation for certain high-risk individuals.

If you don’t know whether you qualify or not for the monoclonal antibody treatment, here is what you need to know:

How does the monoclonal antibody treatment work?

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful antigens, such as the COVID-19 virus. The treatment works by targeting the COVID-19 spike protein, blocking the virus from entering your body's cells and stopping the infection from spreading.

Providence Medical Center Chief Dr. Cara Beatty said the monoclonal treatment has been shown to avoid 70% of hospitalizations.

Who is eligible for the treatment?

The therapy is best for people who are at high risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19 and have tested positive for the virus. You need to get a referral from your doctor to get the treatment.

High-risk factors include diabetes, heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, or require a doctor's order. Those 65 or older are also eligible, but they must have a positive COVID-19 test within the 10-day symptom window and have a doctor's order.

For this therapy to be most effective, it must be taken as early in the disease course as possible. In high-risk patients, receiving the treatment earlier, when symptoms are less severe, can help prevent the disease from progressing to the point that the person would require hospitalization.

You must be COVID positive with mild to moderate symptoms. These look like flu symptoms: low-grade temperature, sore throat, cough. More moderate cases are people who have some chest pain. If you need oxygen, this treatment is not for you.

You must go to your primary care physician and get a referral. The referral will then be sent to Heritage Health. Heritage Health will then contact you for an appointment.

You should have a condition that would make you have a high risk of developing a severe case, or hospitalization, like heart disease.

You must be 12 years or older.

How does the infusion is applied and what are the side effects?

The treatment requires one dose and is given through an IV infusion. The infusion takes 20 minutes, and one additional hour on-site to make sure there are no adverse reactions.

Beatty says side effects in patients are rare, and no patients have shown serious reactions to the treatment, but most of the reported symptoms after getting the treatment include mild and include dizziness, fiber, chills, itching, or skin rashes

What Providence clinics are offering the treatments in the Spokane area?

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is offering this treatment at both the Sacred Heart and Holy Family Hospital emergency departments as well as one outpatient clinic. This treatment is available with a physician referral only. Urgent Care clinics are not offering this treatment at this time.

Call Spokane Sacred Heart Outpatient Infusion Center at 509-474-4795 for more information about the monoclonal treatments or consult your personal health provider to receive a referral for the treatment if you qualify.

To find a treatment location in Washington visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s location map.

How much does the treatment cost?