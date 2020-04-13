KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — In North Idaho, some staff members with the Panhandle Health District have been working close to 80 hours a week trying to trace the spread of coronavirus.

They're called epidemiologists, and their job is to figure out how people became sick and who they came into contact with.

"I often describe it kind of like Sherlock Holmes. You're essentially trying to solve the case or mystery where we have partial information," said epidemiologist Nick Swope.

Swope, who serves as Epidemiology Program Manager with Panhandle Health, says part of an the job is to study and keep up to date on the latest virus trends.

He added that the current coronavirus situation is unique because of how much it has evolved.

"It's changing so much and it's changing so fast," Swope said.

That has prompted Panhandle Health to quickly ramp up its epidemiology team.

Normally, it has just two full-time staff members for all of North Idaho. Now, the team has about 15 people

Panhandle Health has also been cross-training several of their employees.

"That goes everywhere from our clinical nurses to our environmental health specialists, to some of our health educators," Swope said.

The team is working seven days a week, with most employees putting in 10-to-12-hour days. But the hard work could be paying off, Swope said.

One week ago, Panhandle Health was reporting 44 cases in the five northern counties.

At last check, that number had increased by just four cases in only Kootenai and Bonner Counties.

"I think we're starting to see the real benefits of really good social distancing. I'm quite optimistic that as long as we continue to stick after it, that it's going to continue to show a slower increase in our new cases," Swope added.

For now, the team asks that North Idaho residents give them less work to do by doing their part in staying healthy.

RELATED: Idaho State Parks see influx of visitors, including those from Washington

RELATED: What the 'soft closure' extension means for North Idaho schools

RELATED: Kootenai County deputies warn Bayview bar violating 'stay-at-home' order