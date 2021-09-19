Medical Lake School District have almost 300 positive COVID cases amongst students and staff

It's the third week of school and Medical Lake School District has almost 300 positive COVID cases throughout schools.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Medical Lake School District said Friday they have almost 300 students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement sent out to families of the Medical Lake School District by Superintendent Tim Ames. In his statement, Ames said that in the first three weeks of school, almost 300 students and staff tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant. Medical Lake School District officials said the center point of the COVID spread has been the high school as well as other parts of the community.

“Given the current situation please pay close attention to your student and potential symptoms. We had so many families and students think it was allergies or just the beginning of a cold which then turned into a positive test,” said Ames in his statement to families. “If you see this, please keep them at home until they have been symptom free for 24 hours.”

Medical Lake School District encourages students and staff to get tested by outside providers as the supply of testing kits in the school district has plummeted and will be restocked within a few days.