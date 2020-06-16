SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz is not supportive of a move into Phase 3, citing the spike in COVID-19 cases since Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re definitely not going into Phase 3 in the foreseeable future," he said during a press conference.

But Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the county needs to move forward in reopening.

“We’re right next-door to a state that is now fully open and surrounded by counties that are now going into Phase 3. Spokane County needs to as well," she said during an interview on Wednesday morning.

When Spokane County eventually moves to Phase 3 of reopening, gatherings of 50 people or less will be allowed, restaurants and taverns can operate at 75% capacity, bars can reopen at 25% capacity, theaters and recreation facilities can reopen at 50% capacity, and libraries and museums will reopen.

Woodward told KREM that she hopes to speak with Gov. Jay Inslee about loosening statewide guidelines for entering Phase 3.

Right now, the state says that a county should have 25 new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period before moving ahead in reopening. That would mean less than 130 cases over two weeks for Spokane County.

The numbers in Spokane County do not fall within that metric right now, Lutz said. In the last three weeks alone, the county has had 360-plus coronavirus cases. Woodward attributes the increase to better contact tracing efforts.

RELATED: Spokane County not moving to Phase 3 'for the foreseeable future,' health officer says

“At some point, we have to learn to live with COVID in our community until we have a vaccine," Woodward said, adding that she is still asking people to physically distance in public and wear masks whenever possible.

Tap here to watch a full interview with Mayor Woodward

Spokane County is meeting other metrics from the state, Woodward added, including a healthcare system that is not overburdened and a death rate that has not increased dramatically. She said 21 of the county's 37 reported deaths have been in long-term care facilities.

“If anything, we need to make sure we have stronger protection measures in place for congregate and long-term care facilities because are the people in our communities at the most risk," she said.

Woodward also emphasized the need for more widespread testing in the Spokane community.

Though Woodward says she will continue to advocate for Phase 3, she acknowledged that Lutz is the authority in moving ahead. The county needs a letter of support from him and approval from the local board of health to apply for the next phase.

"He is the health authority during this health pandemic. It doesn’t matter what I say if the doctor says that we’re not ready," she said.

Gyms anxious to move into Phase 3

Gyms are one of a few businesses that could increase its operation capacity under phase three.

Shannon Orlando is a fitness instructor at YMCA.

"I am very anxious to move into Phase 3," Orlando said.

She was back at the YMCA on Monday for the first time since March for its limited reopening, but she will not be holding any classes just yet.

"I will have to go and clean all the equipment," Orlando said. "They give me about a half an hour between groups, then another group will come in after that."

During the last few months, she's hosted virtual fitness classes, but Orlando can't wait to see her class in person again.

"They really miss the classes too because they are not just about the physical activity, they're about the relationships you build there," Orlando said. "We will even push each other to push ourselves harder."

The Spokane YMCA reopened at 30 percent capacity, and staggering the number of people who come in. In fact, it's open by reservation only.

Woodward is glad to hear it has reopened, adding it's important for mental and physical health.

RELATED: New report shows COVID-19 activity increasing in Washington state