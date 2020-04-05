SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The first phase in Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to reopen the state begins on Tuesday, meaning parks and other recreational areas in the Inland Northwest will once again be available for use.
Inslee outlined the phases in a press conference on May 1. The plan consists of four phases, with each phase lasting at least three weeks.
Inslee also said that moving to the next phase would also be dependent on data regarding the number of new cases and deaths cause by the novel coronavirus.
Eastern Washington parks
Washington State Parks announced the reopening of a large number of state parks starting on May 5, although the parks will only be open for day-use. Camping is still not allowed at state parks. Fishing will also be allowed on public lands again on May 5.
The following is a list of parks reopening on May 5 in eastern Washington. For a full list of state parks reopening in Washington, click here.
- Alta Lake State Park
- Centennial Trail State Park
- Columbia Plateau Trail
- Conconully State Park
- Curlew Lake State Park
- Fields Spring State Park
- Lake Chelan State Park
- Lake Wenatchee State Park
- Lewis and Clark Trail
- Lincoln Rock State Park
- Lyons Ferry State Park
- Mount Spokane State Park
- Palouse Falls State Park
- Pearrygin Lake State Park
- Riverside State Park
- Rockport State Park
- Squilchuck State Park
- Steamboat Rock State Park
- Steptoe Battlefield State Park
- Steptoe Butte State Park
- Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park
- Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park
- Wenatchee Confluence State Park
Parks run by Spokane County and the City of Spokane have remained open, although playground equipment will remain closed until further notice.
County and city golf courses
Spokane County announced last week that it would be reopening its golf courses with additional restrictions mandated by Inslee.
These restrictions include :
- Required tee times, no drop-in play
- Only allowed to play in pairs or singles, exceptions for families living in the same household
- Flagsticks must be left in the hole
- Cups are being lined to avoid people reaching into them to retrieve balls
- Garbage cans and bunker rakes have been removed
- To-go orders only from clubhouses
The City of Spokane is also reopening its golf courses with the same restrictions outlined by Inslee.
More businesses considered essential
Phase one also makes it so more businesses are considered "essential" and therefore allowed to reopen with social distancing and sanitation protocols in place.
These businesses will be able to resume operations in the coming weeks as the state moves through phase one and closer to phase two.
These additional businesses include:
- Auto sales
- Retailers that can provide curbside pickup
- Car washes
- Landscaping
- House keeping
- Pet walkers
In addition to more recreation and industries reopening, drive-in spiritual services can also reopen, but only one family can be in each vehicle.
Large group gatherings are still banned, although the next three phases gradually allow gatherings in increasing sizes.
