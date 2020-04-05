SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The first phase in Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to reopen the state begins on Tuesday, meaning parks and other recreational areas in the Inland Northwest will once again be available for use.

Inslee outlined the phases in a press conference on May 1. The plan consists of four phases, with each phase lasting at least three weeks.

Inslee also said that moving to the next phase would also be dependent on data regarding the number of new cases and deaths cause by the novel coronavirus.

Eastern Washington parks

Washington State Parks announced the reopening of a large number of state parks starting on May 5, although the parks will only be open for day-use. Camping is still not allowed at state parks. Fishing will also be allowed on public lands again on May 5.

The following is a list of parks reopening on May 5 in eastern Washington. For a full list of state parks reopening in Washington, click here.

Alta Lake State Park

Centennial Trail State Park

Columbia Plateau Trail

Conconully State Park

Curlew Lake State Park

Fields Spring State Park

Lake Chelan State Park

Lake Wenatchee State Park

Lewis and Clark Trail

Lincoln Rock State Park

Lyons Ferry State Park

Mount Spokane State Park

Palouse Falls State Park

Pearrygin Lake State Park

Riverside State Park

Rockport State Park

Squilchuck State Park

Steamboat Rock State Park

Steptoe Battlefield State Park

Steptoe Butte State Park

Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park

Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park

Wenatchee Confluence State Park

Parks run by Spokane County and the City of Spokane have remained open, although playground equipment will remain closed until further notice.

County and city golf courses

Spokane County announced last week that it would be reopening its golf courses with additional restrictions mandated by Inslee.

These restrictions include :

Required tee times, no drop-in play

Only allowed to play in pairs or singles, exceptions for families living in the same household

Flagsticks must be left in the hole

Cups are being lined to avoid people reaching into them to retrieve balls

Garbage cans and bunker rakes have been removed

To-go orders only from clubhouses

The City of Spokane is also reopening its golf courses with the same restrictions outlined by Inslee.

More businesses considered essential

Phase one also makes it so more businesses are considered "essential" and therefore allowed to reopen with social distancing and sanitation protocols in place.

These businesses will be able to resume operations in the coming weeks as the state moves through phase one and closer to phase two.

These additional businesses include:

Auto sales

Retailers that can provide curbside pickup

Car washes

Landscaping

House keeping

Pet walkers

In addition to more recreation and industries reopening, drive-in spiritual services can also reopen, but only one family can be in each vehicle.

Large group gatherings are still banned, although the next three phases gradually allow gatherings in increasing sizes.

