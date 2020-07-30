Don't wear a mask in Kellogg? You could be fined $100

There are exemptions to the mask order in Kellogg, including those for children under 5 years old and and people who can't "medically tolerate" wearing a mask.

KELLOGG, Idaho — Residents of Kellogg, Idaho, must wear face masks in places where they cannot social distancing beginning Thursday, July 30.

Under the Kellogg City Council order, every person in an indoor or outdoor public place must fully cover their nose and mouth when others are present. These places include retail businesses, government offices, recreational facilities and public transportation.

There are exemptions to the order, including those for children under the age of 5; people who cannot "medically tolerate" wearing a face mask; those who are hearing impaired; people, including law enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work; people eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment as long as six feet of physical distancing is possible; people in outdoor spaces where physical distancing is possible; and people exercising indoors while physically distancing themselves.

People who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face mask are not required to provide documentation, according to the order.

Any person who violates the order will be guilty of an infraction and is subject to a fine of $100. It will remain in effect through August 30 unless it is extended by the Kellogg City Council.

As of Wednesday, July 29, Shoshone County has reported 56 COVID-19 cases. Forty-two of those cases are active, according to the Panhandle Health District.

Though Idaho Gov. Brad Little has not implemented a statewide mask mandate amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, there are mandates in several other Panhandle areas.

Panhandle Health passed an order that requires face coverings in public places in Kootenai County where social distancing isn't possible. Exceptions include children under two and those with health conditions that prevent them from wearing face masks.

Local officials have said that the Panhandle Health board acted legally in passing the order. But the composition of the health district's board has since come under fire by many who opposed the mask mandate.

The mayor of Moscow, Idaho, also required the use of face masks beginning Thursday, July 2.

Under Mayor Bill Lambert's order, every person in Moscow must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth in any indoor or outdoor public setting where six feet of physical distancing is not possible.