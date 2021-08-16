Masks to be required for staff, visitors at all Spokane city facilities

The requirement applies to all indoor city facilities, including City Hall and the Corbin Art Center.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane announced Monday that it will require all employees and visitors to city facilities will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Mayor Nadine Woodward made the announcement Monday afternoon. The requirement will go into effect Wednesday, Aug. 18. The requirement applies to all indoor city facilities, including City Hall and the Corbin Art Center, as well as indoor Riverfront Park attractions and buildings and indoor spaces at golf courses.

In a press release Monday, Woodward urged people to get vaccinated. Just under 51% of eligible Spokane County residents are fully vaccinated.

“We have work to do as a community to get a greater percentage of individuals vaccinated and we are taking this action in protection of City employees, their families, and visitors to City facilities while that happens,” Woodward said in a press release. “This is not a step I take lightly, but one that is necessary after great discussion with members of my Cabinet and close review of the latest community and organizational data.”

Spokane County’s COVID-19 two-week case rate is sitting at 496.4 per 100,000 people as of Aug. 13, according to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD). The health district also reported 303 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 133 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

Case numbers are higher now than during summer of 2020 and nearly as high as during late spring of 2021, both times during which restrictions were quite severe.

The city also reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.