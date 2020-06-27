Mask mandate is latest adjustment for Spokane restaurants

Many customers have shown their appreciation for businesses practicing social distance guidelines.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Day after day, Spokane business owners are figuring out a way to maneuver through the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, new rules go into place every day, with the latest mandate requiring a mask in all indoor public spaces and outdoor public spaces where social distancing isn't possible.

“There are lots of things that you have to deal with frequently that you don’t agree with,” said Gander & Ryegrass Owner Peter Froese. “You work in this kitchen and the chef wants it that way, you learn to just say I can do this.”

Working in the food industry, there’s already a list of protocols that have to be followed to abide by health protocols.

Because of that, restaurants like Gander & Ryegrass downtown aren’t thrown off guard by the new mask mandate. If anything, they see it as beneficial for the safety of their employees and customers.

“And we know that there’s an end date to this stuff at some point. We’ll be OK,” Froese explained.

Tables have been spread apart along with additional outdoor seating since they reopened. Masks are now required before and after you eat, but customers have shown appreciation for this effort.

“There’s a lot of people who are more than happy just to come in and they say thank you for being open and we say thank you for being here," he said.

There have also been some food trucks in Spokane that are doing their part to stay up to speed. That includes signs asking customers to stay six feet away while they’re in line, and being outside helps people follow those guidelines.

“It’s actually busier for me,” explained Rod Smith. “I’ve been selling out a lot, almost every day, so it’s been really busy.”

Rod Smith is the owner of Big Rods Texas BBQ. According to him, the standards that have been put into place recently are nothing new to his truck.

“It’s a lot of cleaning, but it’s what we do anyway,” said Smith. “We glove up and wipe everything down. Got the sign out to tell them we’re social distancing and we got the mask.”

The new protocols that are required could be in place for the next few weeks.