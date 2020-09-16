Spokane County, Greater Spokane Inc. to host mask giveaway for small businesses

Spokane County and GSI are giving away free PPE to small businesses and nonprofits to "reduce barriers to reopening," according to a press release.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For small businesses and nonprofits, the extra cost of supplying PPE can be the difference between staying open and shutting their doors permanently.

Spokane County and Greater Spokane Inc. are trying to reduce those barriers by giving masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant away for free, according to a press release from Greater Spokane Inc. (GSI.)

Small businesses in Spokane County with 49 or fewer employees qualify for the free PPE distribution event, according to the release.

The distribution will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

Small businesses and nonprofits have to register ahead of time if they want to take part in the giveaway.

“This second round of PPE distribution is part of our ongoing effort to keep businesses and non-profits in our community providing their valuable services to our community. We saw such a need and appreciation for the PPE in our first round, it was clear that a second round would be well-received," said Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners Al French.