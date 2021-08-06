Map: Spokane County COVID-19 transmission rates

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) categorized Spokane County as a high level of transmission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created an interactive map that shows COVID-19 transmission on a county level.

According to the CDC, Spokane County is categorized as a high level of transmission. The tracker is updated daily at 8 p.m. and searchable down to the county level. Access the map, here.

Each county is categorized by color:

Blue for low transmission (0-9.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)

(0-9.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days) Yellow for moderate transmission (10-49.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)

(10-49.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days) Orange for substantial transmission (50-99.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)

(50-99.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days) Red for high transmission (Over 100 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days)

The CDC also advises people in red or orange counties to wear masks in public areas. This means the only county in Washington where transmission is considered moderate is Skamania County.

The map can also break down COVID-19 related deaths, cases and hospital utilization in addition to the transmission levels.

The map is also showing that 54.5% of Spokane County has at least one dose of the vaccine, while 48.5% of the county is fully vaccinated.

The total number of cases in Spokane is now 50,054. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 688. As of Aug. 6, there are currently 85 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.