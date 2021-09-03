Man who says he's enforcing masks at WSU isn't an officer, Pullman police say

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said they are not doing mask enforcement. WSU said the man is not associated with local law enforcement or WSU administration.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police received a third-party report of a man approaching Washington State University students claiming to be doing mask enforcement, according to a Facebook post from the school.

In the post the school said the man is driving a 2000s Toyota and is taking photos of student IDs and driver’s licenses. He’s telling unmasked students that they will receive a ticket in the mail.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said they are not doing mask enforcement. WSU said the man is not associated with local law enforcement or WSU administration. The school recommends students report suspicious activity to local law enforcement and not to give out their personal information.