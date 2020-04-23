LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — An empty lot in Liberty Lake filled with dirt piles looks like nothing special to the naked eye, but that dirt lot is the start of Thomas Croskrey's dream.

Before the coronavirus pandemic spread to the United States, Croskrey was in the process of getting construction started on a new building. Once built, it would be his brewery and meadery called Emrys Fermentations.

"I've always been a history buff, just kind of amateur style," Croskrey said.

That makes sense considering the historic themed logo he helped design to represent Emrys Fermentations.

"Its kind of an expression of my love of flavors, love of people coming together ...history, all that kind of good stuff," Croskrey said.

But Croskrey's plans were shattered when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statewide stay-at-home order. He said he is having trouble getting in contact with the vendors he needs to work with to open.

While he waits for the state to start opening back up, Croskrey is working on the building's design. But even that is at a standstill because construction is not allowed during the stay-at-home order.

Croskrey added that he is not able to put as much money towards the business's planning budget since he lost his day job.

For now, he launched the Emrys Fermentations Facebook page. He said people have been engaging with the page.

But he does not know when he will be able to open anymore. His hope is to open at some point in 2020, even if it's not during the summer season.

"Just trying to keep my chin up, keep moving forward," he said.

