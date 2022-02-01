The briefing comes as infections tied to the extremely contagious Omicron variant continue to soar.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) held its weekly media briefing about COVID-19 in the Gem State Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho has seen new daily case numbers surge to the highest they have been since the state's first case was confirmed. Also, crisis standards of care have been activated for a second time in the Central, Southwest and South Central public health districts, which include the Treasure and Magic valleys.

Saint Alphonsus Health System requested activation of crisis standards on Friday, Jan. 21, citing a nationwide blood shortage and a of clinical and nonclinical staff, due in large part to a high rate of illness.

On Monday morning, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that he will again activate the National Guard to assist in the state's fight against COVID-19 as cases continue to soar.

According to Little, 75 guardsmen will assist Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction, both of which are grappling with staffing shortages and worker absences due to COVID-19.

This is the fourth time that the Idaho National Guard has been activated in response to the pandemic.

A sub-variant of the Omicron COVID-19 was confirmed for the first time in Ada County, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Jan.28.

The infectiousness and severity of Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 is unknown. The earlier Omicron variant, BA.1, is responsible for 98% of the current infections in the Treasure Valley, according to Health and Welfare.

Tuesday's COVID-19 media briefing was the first since the Omicron sub-variant was detected in Idaho and the first since Gov. Little's announcement to activate the National Guard.

Statewide, 2,581 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases were reported Monday. The 14-day moving average of new cases has increased to more than 2,768 per day. Two weeks earlier, Jan. 18, the average was about 1,542.

The daily case numbers reported in recent weeks do not include at-home "rapid test" results, people who may have COVID but have not been tested, and more than 42,000 positive lab tests still pending review and follow-up in Idaho's seven public health districts.

Those who attended Tuesday's briefing from the Department of Health and Welfare included director Dave Jeppesen, administrator for the Division of Public Health Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laborites Dr. Christopher Ball and manager of the Idaho Immunization Program Sarah Leeds.

