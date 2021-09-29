More than 1,700 children tested positive last week across the state.

BOISE, Idaho — Doctors from multiple Treasure Valley health systems are set to hold a briefing Wednesday amid what they describe as an alarming spike in COVID-19 infections among children.

Officials said in a Tuesday briefing that pediatric cases have hit a record high, now making up about 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases statewide. More than 1,700 children tested positive last week, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner said, doubling the number of child COVID cases in mid-August.

Those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against the virus. Just 28% of children from 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated, with 35% of 16- and 17-year-olds fully vaccinated.

The rate of infection is taking a toll on Idaho schools. In the Nampa School District, officials said, 80% of students have not attended school regularly during the first month of classes, and administrators are struggling to staff classrooms.

Wednesday's briefing will include remarks from Saint Alphonsus NICU neonatologist Dr. Nikolai Shalygin, St. Luke's Children's System Medical Director Dr. Kenny Bramwell, Primary Health CEO and pediatrician Dr. David Peterman, and St. Luke's Perinatal Health Director Dr. Lauren Miller.

