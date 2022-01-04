Here is a list of libraries where you can get a free COVID-19 test kit

People can now get free COVID-19 kit tests to take home from their public libraries by going to the curbside pickup area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — At home free COVID-19 test kits are available at all libraries throughout Spokane County.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) website, the kits are only available at the libraries' curbside pickup areas. The Everlywell tests are PCR molecular tests that are shipped to a lab for analysis. PCR tests involve a lab process that can detect the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The kits contain the instructions for sample collection and a UPS label to ship the test to the lab. Results are expected to be ready within 72 hours, not including shipping time. These tests can be used by anyone 16 years old and up. A library card is not required to get a free COVID-19 test kit.

Here is the list of libraries in eastern Washington where you can get free COVID-19 test kits to take home:

Airway Heights Library located at 1213 S Lundstrom St, Airway Heights, WA 99001. The library closes Mondays, Fridays and Sundays. It opens on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. For more information call 509-893 8258.

Argonne Library located at 4322 N Argonne Rd, Spokane, WA 99212. The library opens Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information you can call 509.893.8269.

Cheney Library located at 610 1st St, Cheney. The library opens Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from Thursday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1–5 p.m. For more information you can call 509.893.8288

Deer Park Library located at 208 S Forest Ave, Deer Park. It opens Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from Thursday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1–5 p.m. For more information you can call 509.893.8318

Fairfield Library located at 305 E Main St, Fairfield. It opens Tuesday from 10–8 p.m. and Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information call 509.893.8328.

Medical Lake Library located at 321 E Herb St, Medical Lake. People can stop by the library Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., on Mondays and Wednesdays. For more information call 509.893.8338.

Moran Prairie Library located at 6004 S Regal St, Spokane. The library opens from Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from Thursday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1–5 p.m. For more in formation about the kits call 509.893.8348.

North Spokane Library is located at 44 E Hawthorne Rd, Spokane. The library opens from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from Friday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1–5 p.m. For more information contact the library at 509.893.8388.

Otis Orchards Library located at 22324 E Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards. The library opens Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call 509.893.8398.

Spokane Valley Library located at 12004 E Main Ave, Spokane Valley. The library is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1–5 p.m. For more information call 509.893.8443.