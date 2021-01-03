x
Washington waives liquor license fees to aid struggling businesses

The one-time waiver will provide temporary relief to businesses with liquor licenses.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington is waiving the annual liquor license fees for businesses across the state.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed ESSB 5272 Sunday to waive the annual fee beginning April 1. 

The one-time waiver was approved to provide temporary financial relief to restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries and other businesses as they try to stay open during the state's coronavirus restrictions. 

A press release from the state says, "Our restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries have not been able to be fully operational throughout this pandemic. Many are hanging on by a thread." The bill "will provide a bit of financial relief to these businesses that have been hit hardest by waiving their license fee for a year." 

Liquor licenses can cost anywhere from less than  $75 to $2,000 or more. 

Restaurants, bars and breweries across the state are operating at 25% capacity due to coronavirus restrictions. All regions identified in the state's reopening plan are in Phase 2. 

In Phase 2, a maximum of five people from outside of a person's household can gather indoors and indoor dining is available at 25% capacity until 11 p.m. Indoor fitness centers and indoor entertainment establishments can also open at 25% capacity. Sports competitions with limited spectators are also allowed.

As of the morning of March 1, there was no timeline on when any region would move to Phase 3.

